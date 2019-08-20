Carlisle Auctions to feature Gary Gregory collection at Fall Carlisle

Photo - Carlisle Auctions

CARLISLE, PA – Auction season concludes for Carlisle Auctions October 3-4. Carlisle Auctions will host over a thousand guests, hundreds of bidders and over 500 consignments as part of its Fall Carlisle auction. The auction, powered by Carlisle Auctions popular FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee (on consignments 25 years or older), runs in conjunction with Fall Carlisle (October 2-6), and takes place on Thursday and Friday (October 3-4) at the spacious Carlisle Expo Center (2 blocks west of the Carlisle, PA Fairgrounds).

Annually this auction sees great success for buyers, sellers and the Carlisle Auctions team. This year expects to be no different with two full days filled with investments that accelerate! Carlisle Auctions anticipates 500+ consignments with a trio of star cars destined to steal the show. The Gary Gregory collection will bring a 1951 Buick Roadmaster, a 1956 Ford F100 rest-o-mod and a 1962 Ford Galaxie rest-o-mod to the auction block. These stunning pieces of work will be offered with reserve on Friday evening, October 4th, running consecutively starting at approximately 6 p.m.

Photo - Carlisle Auctions

Gregory, a collector and long-time friend of Carlisle Events was eager to team up with Carlisle Auctions.

“I’ve never met finer people than the staff at Carlisle Auctions,” noted Gregory. “I have done business at Carlisle for years and that trust and their internationally recognized brand is why I’m happy to work with Carlisle Auctions to sell my three rest-o-mods. They’ll give you one on one service and get the job done,” concluded Gregory.

In addition to the three cars from Gregory, many more consignments come Carlisle Auctions way, including memorabilia and collectibles. Preview day for the auction is Wednesday throughout the day and Thursday morning leading up to the 12 p.m. start time. Bidder registration is ongoing with consignments being taken daily.

Photo - Carlisle Auctions

For the Fall 2019 auction, the featured theme is the 1906s. That theme takes center stage October 3rd and 4th at 5 p.m.

Complete details about this auction, including the run list when available, details on committed consignments, a video link for the live stream and more is available online at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400.

