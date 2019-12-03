Carlisle Events kicks off its show season January 17-19

Photo - Carlisle Events

CARLISLE, PA – Carlisle Events offers an event 9 out of 12 months, including a season opening weekend in Allentown Pennsylvania. Auto Mania, as it’s been known for decades, runs January 17-19 within the Agri-Plex building at the Allentown Fairgrounds.

Auto Mania takes place within a singular building on the 46-acre fairgrounds complex and thousands of enthusiasts travel from regional cities and towns to buy, sell and trade with total confidence. The over 200 vending spaces are contained within a fully heated building, making an otherwise cold weekend in Lehigh County an automotive hot spot. In addition to an all-automotive sales floor, attendees have an opportunity to snag a collector car via the car corral.

In addition to the car corral, which varies in size depending on the weather, Auto Mania once again offers Pennsylvania's largest indoor and heated automotive flea market. Within the facility, enthusiasts will find sold-out vending spaces packed with automotive pieces and parts. Included within the building will be a wide array of aftermarket accessories, original restoration items, new old stock parts, merchandise, memorabilia, collectibles and more.

Photo - Carlisle Events

The Allentown Fairgrounds are less than two hours from New York City, Philadelphia and Scranton with major roads like I-78, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 22 all nearby. Because of its location on the fairgrounds property, ample FREE parking is available.

Event details can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855. Spectator tickets are just $10 (kids 12 and under are free) and must be purchased at the door during the event. In addition, interested vendors who wish to be part of the event should connect with Carlisle Events via the aforementioned phone number.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.