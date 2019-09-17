Carlisle Ford Nationals 2020

Image from Carlisle Events' Ford Nationals 2019

CARLISLE, PA – It’s quite common for over 3,000 Ford branded vehicles to be showcased at the annual Carlisle Ford Nationals presented by Meguiars. Following a 2019 event that hosted 3,194 vehicles on the National Parts Depot Showfield, 2020 is shaping up to be another stellar offering from Carlisle Events. Though the 25th anniversary event is still months away, Carlisle Events is wants to share themes and anniversaries that will be showcased in Carlisle starting at 7 a.m. daily.

Running June 5-7, 2020 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, indoor displays will offer a diverse snapshot of Ford’s production history. One of the most popular showcase displays is hosted in Building Y. Home to the annual Carlisle Select display since 2015, this feature positions 12-14 cars that are unique to the history of the Ford brand. Additionally, every participant since year one of the display receives a commemorative plaque and sees their name affixed to a banner that hangs from the Building Y rafters, logging the history of the Ford Nationals Select.

Between Building T (located adjacent to Y) and the remainder of the grounds, additional displays will undoubtedly pack in the enthusiasts eager to see some of the best cars on the planet. Planned is a 50th Anniversary display of the Grabbers. There’s also a spotlight on the Ford GT, a Euro Ford Garage which includes the 50th Anniversary of the Capri and 35th Anniversary of the Merkur, a Thunderbird reunion and Starliner reunion too.

Image from Carlisle Events' Ford Nationals 2019

Of course not every owner of one of the recognized celebrations is selected to be featured. That doesn’t mean their car isn’t welcome at Carlisle. With a massive facility and show car layout, registering for the Showfield is very easy and in most cases, available at a discounted rate. A link to register for the event is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com. Once on the Ford Nationals portion of the page, event hopefuls can either register to show their car OR pick up single day/weekend tickets to enjoy the event as a spectator.

Seeing these great displays is just one aspect of the fun. There are product walk-arounds and FREE test drives from Ford, on-site installations from A&A Auto Stores, automotive competitions like autocross, a real street shootout and a burnout contest, plus there’s a massive midway and automotive flea market. Shopping is made easy for any Ford lover as vendors and midway partners alike bring the must have and hard to find parts, merchandise and collectibles to Carlisle.

To be involved with the 2020 Carlisle Ford Nationals as an automotive flea market vendor or midway partner, call 717-243-7855 to inquire about pricing and availability. To be part of the show as a spectator or by showing a vehicle, visit one of the following web pages to learn more.

General Info: http://www.carlisleevents.com

Event Info: https://www.carlisleevents.com/events/events-detail/index?id=ford+nationals

NPD Showfield: http://store.carlisleevents.com/SearchResults.asp?Cat=24

Featured Vehicle Consideration: https://www.carlislefeatures.com

Spectator Tickets/Weekend Passes: https://www.carlisletickets.com

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 11 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.