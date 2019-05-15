Carlisle Truck Nationals puts twisted metal and crushed cars center stage

Over Bored, Miss Over Bored and Transauras Join the Virginia Giant Ride Truck in 2019

Photo - Carlisle Events

Carlisle, PA – A staple of the Carlisle Truck Nationals, presented by A&A Auto Stores is monster truck action! In 2019, the fun includes Over Bored, Miss Over Bored and Transaurus.

The show itself starts early on Friday, August 2, with Monster truck shows taking place Friday, twice Saturday and once more Sunday. Hosted by Diehl Wilson, owner of the on-site Virginia Giant ride truck, Over Bored and Miss Over Bored will square off to the delight of enthusiasts of all ages.

Over Bored & Miss Over Bored: Monster Jam trucks Over Bored and Miss Over Bored come to Carlisle for the first time ever. These mid-western based trucks are a husband and wife team.

Virginia Giant Ride Truck: As mentioned above, this truck is owned by former Monster Jam regular Diehl Wilson. This truck is interactive. Guests can climb aboard the iconic truck and go for a heart pounding, car crushing, no holds barred edge of their seat ride.

Additional fun features include the return of the metal eating, car crushing, fire breathing Transaurus. Transaurus is the world's ONLY jet powered, transforming, car eating dinosaur. This beast is hungry and needs to be fed. The feeding will take place on Saturday ONLY of truck weekend. Before, during and after its feast, it just might belch fire too!

A ticket for the Carlisle Truck Nationals is just $15 with kids 12 and under are free. All monster truck shows are FREE with paid admission to the grounds, though a nominal fee does apply for rides on the Virginia Giant. Seating goes quickly for each show, so guests are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy all that the truck show has to offer and then find a spot. Complete details on truck weekend including how to show a truck or BUY TICKETS can also be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 10 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.