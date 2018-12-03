'Cars of the Stars' at ACD Museum

(AUBURN) – New Special Exhibit Debuted Monday, December 3 – Cars of the Stars! Auburns and Cords have always been known for their rakish style and stunning performance. As such, they attracted a large share of attention from the public when they were new. Their eye-catching appearance made these in-vogue automobiles even more appealing to celebrities.

The museum’s curatorial department has developed a special exhibit dedicated to the celebrities that were owners of some of our favorite vehicles. The staff selected three Americans of the 1920s and 30s, and cars like the ones they drove, to represent the many notable individuals that enjoyed ownership of the products from the Auburn Automobile Company.

The museum’s 1926 Auburn 8-88 Roadster is virtually identical to the Babe Ruth’s car and will be on display with a life-size cut-out of the “Sultan of Swat.”

A life-size cut-out of Amelia Earhart will accompany the exhibit with a 1937 Cord 812 convertible coupe finished in Ivory, a light-yellow hue. Yellow was her favorite color.

The museum is fortunate to hold one of Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation’s Cord L-29s in our permanent collection. Visitors can see a photo cutout of Frank Lloyd Wright in the driver’s seat.

The new exhibit is located on the third floor in the Gallery of Excellence and Innovation atop the grand staircase. The special exhibit will be on display for a year and is included with regular admission.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Museum closed at 3:00pm on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! www.automobilemuseum.org

1600 S Wayne Street, Auburn, IN 46706

Open Daily 9AM to 5PM

(260) 925-1444

