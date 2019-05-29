Cars 'R' Stars at the Packard Proving Grounds on June 9th

Cars ‘R' Stars @ PPG (at the Packard Proving Grounds), returns to the historic setting of the legendary Packard Proving Grounds on Van Dyke and 23 Mile Road in Shelby Township, MI on Sunday, June 9 . It will showcase hundreds of vintage vehicles from all eras and this year will feature a special showing of “Game Changers - The Cars That Changed theHistory of the Automobile”

The cars that have been selected to represent the most industry changing automobiles in history are:

The 1924 Ford T – The high production example of Ford putting the world on wheels.

– The high production example of Ford putting the world on wheels. The 1925 Ford T Pick-up - The first recognized production pick-up truck.

- The first recognized production pick-up truck. The 1935 Chrysler Airflow – The wild design departure that was ahead of its time

– The wild design departure that was ahead of its time The 1936 Packard Eight – The car that ran non-stop for days at the Packard Proving Grounds while progress was displayed via ticker tape at the car’s introduction at the New York Auto Show.

– The car that ran non-stop for days at the Packard Proving Grounds while progress was displayed via ticker tape at the car’s introduction at the New York Auto Show. The 1942 Willys Jeep – The car that many GI’s learned to drive on while also learning about freedom and mobility

– The car that many GI’s learned to drive on while also learning about freedom and mobility The 1951 Volkswagon - The start of the import craze.

- The start of the import craze. The 1955 Ford T Bird - Ford's answer to GM's American sports car

- Ford's answer to GM's American sports car The 1955 Chevrolet Belair V8 - The start of the Chevy small block

- The start of the Chevy small block The 1961 Corvair Lakewood Station Wagon - GM's answer to the economy and import market

- GM's answer to the economy and import market The 1964 ½ Ford Mustang – The car that was the start of the pony car era that almost every maker followed

- GM's answer to the economy and import market. The 1989 Chrysler TC – The car that signaled Chrysler’s joint deal with Maserati that was the precursor of special programs such as Viper, Prowler and Crossfire.

1936 Packard Eight owned by Stephen Burke of Ypsilanti, at Cars 'R' Stars

“This special showing of such significant automobiles will be a live lesson in automotive history,” said show organizer Dennis Kuhn. “We think families will be amazed to see the evolution of the automobile right before their eyes and we are grateful to have this unique opportunity to pull together these amazing automobile at one time at Cars ‘R’ Stars.”

1955 Chevrolet Belair V8, owned by Eric Bothwell, Rochester

According to Don Sommer Cars ‘R’ Stars @PPG board member and Packard Motor Car Foundation Trustee: “The Goal of the Cars ‘R’ Stars Show at the historic Packard Proving Grounds is to honor the role of vehicles in our collective history. By featuring some of the most unique cars in automotive history, we are telling a fascinating part of that story. In addition, it is quite significant to be able to highlight the history of automotive testing at the Proving Grounds. This will be a great opportunity for whole families to share memories and history together with the ‘actual vehicles’ there to inspire stories.” Sommer was founder of the Meadow Brook Concours d’Elegance. He brings his considerable experience and network of contacts to Cars‘R’Stars @ PPG.

1955 T Bird owned by Greg Petrovich - Plymouth

“Cars ‘R’ Stars @ PPG is known for welcoming all examples of collectible transportation as well as the special features," Sommer continued. “Our field has included everything from 2 wheeled to 4 wheeled, brass era and pre-war, post war, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, racers, customs, military vehicles and even bikes.”

1935 Chrysler Airflow owned by Ted and Mary Stahl

The Historic Packard Proving Grounds is located on Van Dyke, south of 23 Mile Road in Shelby Township. The show takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vehicles will be judged in static (in-place) Concours fashion and participants will get awards uniquely crafted from the wood of the historic Packard Plant in Detroit making a distinctive keepsake.

Autos that want to participate are encouraged to pre-register.

Preferred class parking will be available for all pre-registered cars. The pre-registration fee is just $15 for non-judged cars and $20 for judged cars. “This is a wonderful venue for car clubs,” said Sommer. “By registering early they get savings and are assured of a great location to show off their cars as a group, with their club friends. “

1951 Volkswagon, owned by Craig Elam of Centerline

Registration the day of the show is $20 for non-judged and $25 for judged cars.

“The historic significance of the Packard Proving Grounds makes it an important and ideal setting for a collector car meet and celebration,” continued Sommer. “The unique proving grounds is a piece of Michigan history where the greatest American autos ran their paces. The beauty of this event is that everyone is invited to show off their vehicles and enjoy the setting and the camaraderie of fellow automotive lovers.”

The public will have the opportunity to enter and see portions of the beautiful 91 year old Albert Kahn designed Packard Gate Lodge, under restoration by the Packard Motor Car Foundation as both a Michigan and National Historic Site. The Lodge is a Tudor Revival style residence that served as the home for the proving grounds manager and his family and features three fireplaces, nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and a multi colored slate roof. There is also a dormitory above the 8-bay garage that served as temporary living space for engineers and visiting dignitaries. The Lodge and famous entrance gates served as a backdrop for much of Packard’s advertising and symbol for the company. Visitors will be able to enter the Lodge and associated buildings for free throughout the day and The Gift Shop will be open in the Repair Garage after 9 AM to all Cars ‘R’ Stars @ PPG visitors. The Tank Test Building will be open for viewing of Gar Wood's Miss America X race boat and various Packard cars and artifacts on display.

Walk – in admission to Cars ‘R’ Stars @ PPG on June 9 is just $6 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by a paid admission. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

Organizers of the Cars‘R’Stars @ PPG automotive show and celebration are a collaboration of the Detroit Chapter of the Veteran Motor Car Club of America, Motor City Packards and the Packard Motor Car Foundation.

Cars 'R' Stars @ PPG is one of the oldest classic cars shows in Michigan, formerly known as Carnival of Cars. In the last ten years, the show has enjoyed resurgence, in tandem with the ongoing preservation and restoration of the famous Packard Proving Grounds. Built 91 years ago by the legendaryAlbert Kahn, the beautiful Tudor style Gate Lodge with an 8-bay garage and temporary dormitory for engineers and test drivers graces the front entrance, and part of the original test track still exists. This is where the high performance vehicles of the 20th century were tested. The 6,500 sq. ft. Repair Garage is where much of the dis-assembly/reassembly and bench testing of Packards occurred. The Repair Garage is now a very popular wedding and special event venue. The original tool crib location has been reborn as the Gift Shop.

www.carsrstars.com