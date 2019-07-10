Chevy designers to talk design elements of new C8 mid-engine Corvette at Concours d'Elegance of America

Chevrolet designers will peel back the curtain on the design elements behind the Next Generation Corvette

Chevrolet Pressroom, PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Michael Simcoe, vice president, GM Global Design, will host the Historic GM Design Seminar at the 2019 Concours d’Elegance of America on July 27 from 10-11 a.m. EDT at The Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth, Michigan.

At the seminar, attendees will hear from executives who designed GM vehicles including the Next Generation Chevrolet Corvette, which will be revealed in Orange County, California, on July 18. Since the Next Generation Corvette features a mid-engine configuration, designers will speak to the unique opportunities and challenges presented by a mid-engine vehicle.

Tom Peters, former chief Corvette designer, will engage in a fireside chat about his career, insights and what it was like to work on the iconic vehicle. Peters will answer audience questions following his chat.

“Concours d’Elegance of America has a long, respected history celebrating the beauty of automotive design, and that’s a history we intend to honor properly,” said Simcoe. “Attendees will be treated to unique perspectives and stories from a number of our lead designers.”

Doors to the seminar open at 9:30 a.m. More information and tickets can be found at https://concoursusa.org/.

General Motors is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.