Club Clips: June 6, 2019 Edition

Horseless Carriage publication soldiers on in good hands

The Horseless Carriage Gazette from the Horseless Carriage Club of America has been a mainstay in the old car hobby since the late 1930s. Generous use of color photos on glossy paper stock make visuals practically jump off the page and into your mind as you absorb informative content. All this is thanks to HCCA members who nurture the publication, now in its 81st year. Members and officials will tell you that Tracy Lesher has done a noteworthy job as editor and graphic designer, which is quite an achievement when considering the work of past editors over the years.

The HCCA encourages its regions to spawn publications, and it is not alone. Those HCCA regional publications may not be as fancy as The Horseless Carriage Gazette, but still contain notable hobby information for those who honor pre-1916 cars still bounding down roads. One such regional HCCA publication is The Horseless Page by the Twin Cities Regional Group, now in its 28th volume year. Its monthly eight pages add adjunct information beyond the 68 pages of the quarterly Gazette, and the content is geared to the “locals.”

Until recently, Donna Dirnberger handled her region’s editorial duties for more than six years before now-editor Cinda Dorholt took the reins (mailing address 7895 County Road 15, Maple Plain, MN 55359).

So, what exactly makes a regional publication necessary?

Schedules, for one. The regional president or other officials can adjust for necessary changes more quickly than a quarterly publication. There are also personable comments to be made. One example: President Bill Dubats told of his challenge of stopping a brass car still in high gear. “I believe I now have a handle on the problem,” he noted. There’s reason for members to “stay tuned” or come to a meeting to find out.

Another reason for regional publications is proximity. Regional publications put rubber-to-the-road close to readers. Members near each other can more easily interact in person and enjoy their cars together.

The experience of one club member can easily bring expertise to others and be a plus in remedying their future challenges.