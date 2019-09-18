Club Clips: October 3, 2019 Edition

Arizona Packard club publication worthy of the marque

Mike Post must like large cars. Even “standard” Packards were never small, and Mike proved his adoration for even larger models by seeing his 1949 Super Eight Limousine on the first-quarter 2019 cover of PACKARDGRAM, publication of Packards of Arizona, a region of Packards International (Duane Gunn, editor).

Post doesn’t have just one. He also has a 1948 version, both with 141-inch wheelbases and seating space for seven. PACKARDGRAM has a fine history of running 30 or more full-color photographs on quality paper stock.In this regard, each issue, only eight pages long, carries “keepers” as far as the visuals are concerned. Post also prepares the companion piece, “PACKARDGRAM News-Notes,” inserted with each issue. The piece provides news on members and their projects, plus tips on such things as installing an electric fuel pump (let’s face it, gasoline today isn’t what it used to be and tends toward vapor lock), and ends each issue with a marketplace listing of Packards and parts for sale.

Post’s two cars were not the top line for 1948 and 1949, but close to it. That Super, with its 141-inch wheelbase, was a good car to pick up company visitors at train stations and airports. It was also good for other transport service, such as taxis. And occasionally, large, young families could enjoy the car with plenty of room for all.

The larger Packard was the Custom Super Eight on a 148-inch wheelbase. That was aimed at wealthy owners, the “old-money” type of inheritors who had to maintain their image of being chauffeured around town. A cut above the Super, both models were superb in their own right.

It’s not easy to find a garage big enough for both cars. Post didn’t seem to be worried. And, if you think about it, even small collector cars in today’s environs take up much more space than their girth necessitates. The extra allotted space may be seen as a salute to the car placed therein.

It’s clear Post and his spouse cherish their Packards.

