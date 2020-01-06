Exhibition celebrating Monaco and the automobile opens July 11

"Monaco and the Automobile From 1893 to Today," - July 11 through September 6 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco

MONACO /PRNewswire/ -- With a rich economic and social life, an ideal geographical position and an exceptional sporting past, the Principality of Monaco has since the end of the 19th century developed close ties with the automobile.

For the first time, an exhibition event bringing together many rare items will take place at the Ravel space of the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco's international cultural centre.

More than fifty unique vehicles, the pedigree of which (chassis number, prize ranking, etc.) has been authenticated by the organizing committee of the exhibition, will testify to the richness of the Principality's automotive history.

In addition to these vehicles, visitors will be able to admire objects from the period as well as rare documents and unpublished photographs and videos connected with the princely family, Monegasque drivers and two legendary races, the Monaco Grand Prix and the Monte-Carlo Rally.

The event will benefit from the support of the Prince's Palace, the Automobile Club of Monaco and the Automobile Club of France, which, together with the general curator and the Grimaldi Forum, have joined forces to bring together all of these heritage items that will be on show to visitors for almost two months.

ABOUT THE GRIMALDI FORUM MONACO

Recognizable by its design, the convention and cultural centre of the Principality of Monaco offers a modular surface area of 70,000 m2 reclaimed from the sea for the holding of events and can welcome up to 3,000 persons. It welcomed 250,000 visitors and 100 events in 2019. As the theatre for a cultural program based around exhibitions, music and dance, every summer the Grimaldi Forum puts on a large themed exhibition devoted to a major artistic movement, a subject connected with heritage or civilization, or any subject which expresses the renewal of creation. Thanks to its itinerant exhibitions, the Grimaldi Forum is recognized as a cultural showcase for Monaco abroad.

The full list of vehicles, documents and items on show will be revealed at a press conference held on 26 March at the Automobile Club of France, Place de la Concorde, Paris.

https://www.grimaldiforum.com/en/