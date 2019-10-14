Fall Carlisle auction sees $3.6 million in sales

Annual fall offering hosted the rare, unique and collectible as over 250 consignments sold

Carlisle Auctions

CARLISLE, PA – The Carlisle Expo Center was packed for two days (October 3-4) for the Fall auction and the team at Carlisle Auctions delivered once more!

With a bidder total that exceeded last fall’s registration and a lot of 500+ quality consignments, the table was set for two days of classic and collector car excitement. Trucks, cars, trikes, bikes and motorcycles all crossed the block. Fall even offered a 60’s themed “power hour” as a tribute to a decade of automotive excellence more than 50 years ago. The theme, combined with the overall event and excitement by its participants, helped tally $3.6 million in sales and an over 50% sell through rate.

Of the $3.6 million in sales, $328,902 came from its top five sellers. The top five, outlined below, included a Ferrari, two Corvettes, a Cadillac and a Buick. All sales data quoted includes applicable fees.

1) 1986 Ferrari Testarossa - $88,810

2) 1966 Chevrolet Corvette - $78,830

3) 2016 Chevrolet Z06 Corvette - $68,212

4) 1954 Cadillac Eldorado - $65,270

5) 1955 Buick Super 88 - $57,780

While more than 250+ consignments sold, that means about the same amount did not. Those cars are “still for sale” and a Carlisle Auctions team member is available today to help negotiate a sale if buyer and seller can agree on a price point. Some of those cars are currently showcased on the Carlisle Auctions web page.

For complete information on this auction, its results and those cars that might still be available, contact Carlisle Auctions at 717-960-6400 or online at www.CarlisleAuctions.com. You can all connect with Carlisle Auctions to learn more about this event or future auctions too. One such future event is ALL-NEW and takes place November 8-9 in Sarasota, Florida. Sunset-Carlisle takes place in partnership with the Sunset Automotive Group at their spacious facility, located at 6061 Sawyer Loop Rd.

About Carlisle Events

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 11 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.