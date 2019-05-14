Ferrari, Porsche and Rolls-Royce to be featured at Sandhills Motoring Festival

Second Annual Sandhills Motoring Festival 'Concours in the Village' - May 26, Pinehurst, NC

PINEHURST, NC - The Sandhills Motoring Festival ‘Concours in the Village’ to welcome over 125 classic and collector cars with featured marques Porsche and Mercedes-Benz competing in various categories, at the second annual event on Sunday, May 26.

Marvin Waters, president of the Sandhills Motoring Festival, says the event is completely sold-out in terms of the entries. He credits the village’s tie-in as big reason for that success.“We encourage folks to come out and see all of these great cars.The Village of Pinehurst provides a wonderful backdrop for these classic automobiles to be enjoyed by spectators of all ages.”Waters said.

The Concours on the Village will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, with the best in class winners being announced at 2 p.m. The judged competition features eight classes for Mercedes-Benz and six for Porsches. The ‘Concours in the Village’ is free to spectators.

In addition to the cars in the concours competition itself, a number of special vehicles will be on display. Those include a 1952 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith long wheelbase seven-passenger limousine owned by John Kennard of Southern Pines. It won an award in the Rolls-Royce/Bentley Post-War class at the Amelia Island (Fla.) Concours d’Elegance in March.

“I was very pleased to be invited the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance earlier this year and ecstatic to be an award winner at Amelia in the tough Rolls Royce class.” Kennard said. “I am very happy to be able to show the Rolls Royce in my own backyard at the Sandhills Motoring Festival.”

There will also be a 1967 Ferrari P3/4 race car owned by the Wilson Collection in Jupiter, Fla. making a rare public appearance along with two newly restored Mercedes 190 SL models that are being brought in from Florida. The owners will see them for the first time when they are unveiled at the festival.

The Sandhills Motoring Festival will donate all of its proceeds to the Sandhills Community College Foundation to fund scholarships for students in automotive technologies program. Last year, the festival donated $5,000.

Waters said the festival is “extremely fortunate” to have RM Sotheby’s and Hagerty as its presenting partners. “We have tremendous support from our presenting sponsors and that has accelerated the our growth this year.” Waters said.

For more information visit www.sandhillsmotoringfestival.com