Free Admission January 20, 2020

Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights leaders who had the extraordinary courage to ask for more from their nation.

Bring family and friends on January 20, 2020, when Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is open to the community absolutely FREE.

20900 Oakwood Boulevard

Dearborn, MI 48124‑5029

www.thehenryford.org