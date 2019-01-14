Garage Gurus' Automotive Technician Scholarship Program 2019

Scholarship Program Continues Commitment to Student Education and Technician Training

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gurus will award up to $30,000 in scholarships to future automotive technicians who are accepted or currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges, and universities, or enrolled full-time at a U.S. high school. This is the fifth consecutive year for the program, part of a comprehensive "Tech First" initiative, including the nationwide Garage Gurus network of technical education centers.

Applications are now available for the opportunity to receive one of 12 $2,500 Garage Gurus Automotive Technician Scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year (visit www.FMgaragegurus.com/scholarship). All materials must be submitted by April 29, 2019; winners will be announced on or about May 17, 2019.

In addition to the application, students are also required to submit 2 letters of recommendation from non-family members as well as a typed essay or video indicating "Why I Want to Be a Top Technician." All applications and related materials will be reviewed by Garage Gurus' team of ASE Master-certified technicians and other employees.

"Through this program, we remain very committed to fostering the education of current and future technicians to perfect their skills and training, as well as to aid in addressing technician shortages throughout our industry," said Brent Berman, director of training and consumer experience, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "We have continued to support local vocational and technical school students, and, along with our own Garage Gurus' technical education centers, current technicians who want to be better-equipped to meet the challenges of working on today's complicated vehicle systems."

Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers are operational in 11 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Houston; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif.

To learn more about the Automotive Technician Scholarship Program, to submit an application, and to read the full set of rules and eligibility requirements, visit www.FMgaragegurus.com/scholarship. For more information about Garage Gurus and other Federal-Mogul Motorparts "Tech First" resources, please visit www.FMgaragegurus.com.