Goodguys Summer of '69 Camaro Celebration honors 50 years of the '69 Camaro

Pleasanton, CA —There is little doubt that the Camaro is one of history’s most revered muscle cars, and that among all the Camaros, the 1969 model remains one of the most popular. It seems fitting then, that onNational Collector Car Day, July 12, that Goodguys plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Camaro in spectacular fashion. The Summer of ’69 Display presented by PPG will gather a collection of some of the most ground-breaking and historically significant Camaros for a special indoor display at the Goodguys 22nd PPG Nationals, July 12-14. The Ohio Expo Center’s Kasich Hall will showcase this spectrum of ‘69s commemorating 5 generations of American muscle car history.

With final preparations underway for the display, scheduled are heavy-hitting custom 1969 Camaros like Big Red, Mark Stielow’ s latest pro-touring creation, and the Goodguys G/RS. The exhibit will also host the last two Goodguys Street Machine of the Year winners—the Detroit Speed-built “Tux”, and Roadster Shop crafted, “Inferno”, Angelo Vespi’s build that won the SEMA Battle of the Builders in 2014 and more. It is staggering list of attendees for this 50th anniversary celebration. A great display of rare originals will be on display, too. The list of ’69 Camaros that will be in attendance in staggering, gathering together over 130 of these iconic cars.

Several of the retired workers from the Norwood Plant who worked on the line for the ’69 Camaro will be onsite all weekend and will serve as docents for this one of a kind gathering. These Norwood Ambassadors have an amazing history of the plant, the car and the good times at Norwood producing this iconic car, among others. They will bring their knowledge, stories and memories or working on the production of this iconic muscle car.

In addition to this epic display of ’69 Camaros, the Goodguys 22nd PPG Nationals will host over 6,500 hot rods, customs and classic cars, vendor and manufacturer exhibits and midway, swap meet, cars for sale, entertainment, Goodguys AutoCross racing, the crowning of the Goodguys 2019 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year and the Goodguys 2019 PPG Street Machine of the Year and more.

For event details on the Goodguys 22nd PPG Nationals and info on the Summer of ’69 display, visit https://www.good-guys.com/ggn