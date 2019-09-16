Ninth Annual Guitars N' Cars Auto Show benefiting Veterans

Houston - The Guitars N' Cars Auto Show is scheduled for Saturday, October 26th at the Sam Houston Race Park, this Houston family event celebrates classic cars, vintage guitars, live music and most importantly, local veterans, with funds directly benefiting U.S.VETS — Houston.

The Guitars N' Cars Auto Show kicks off at 12 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m., showcasing American classics, exotics, hot rods, muscle machines, cars, trucks and motorcycles galore. It's a rain or shine, family-friendly gathering, with live music, vendors, silent auction, food trucks and a kid’s zone.

Guitars N’ Cars was founded and presented by Houston Construction Industry Charities (HCIC), and the Clunn family in 2011, to bring the Houston community together to support U.S.VETS — Houston, the largest nonprofit serving homeless veterans in our community. Each year, U.S.VETS — Houston serves more than 500 veterans per day. Today, Guitars N’ Cars serves as U.S.VETS — Houston’s main annual fundraiser and HCIC now consists of hundreds of dedicated volunteers, united in one cause ensuring that no man or woman who served our country is left sleeping on our Houston streets.

“Houston Construction Industries Charities has generously donated $1,546,327 to U.SVETS — Houston for homeless veterans,” said Executive Director of U.S.VETS — Houston Oudrey Hervey, Commander, USN (Ret.). “Here in Houston we have the nation’s second-largest concentration of homeless veterans, with numbers increasing as our population ages. We thank Houston Construction Industry Charities, Clunn Acoustical Systems, the entire Clunn family, the generous community volunteers and the Guitars N' Cars Committee for nine years of service to our veterans.”

General admission to the Guitars N’ Cars Auto Show is $10 for adults and $5 for children and veterans, with tickets available online or at the gate. All makes, models and years of vehicle are welcome, with move-in from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Vehicle registration is $25 and available online or onsite day of. Visit guitarsncars.org for full details on admission, car registration, event sponsorship and trade booths, or call 213-542-2615 or email pclover@usvetsinc.org. You can also keep up to the minute on all the news by liking Guitars N' Cars on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @guitarsncarstx.

About U.S.VETS — Houston

U.S.VETS — Houston has been serving homeless and at-risk veterans for more than two decades by providing housing, meals, counseling, career development, and case management to the men and women who bravely served our country. As Houston’s largest veteran services nonprofit, U.S.VETS — Houston has provided over 115,000 bed nights, helped permanently house nearly 500 veterans, and assisted more than 500 veterans find employment over the last five years through the critical intervention and prevention services they provide.