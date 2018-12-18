Heavy hitters coming to Worldwide's January Scottsdale sale

1925 Bugatti Type 35A Grand Prix. Photo - Worldwide Auctions

Auburn, Indiana - Worldwide is gearing up for its annual Scottsdale Auction on Wednesday January 16th, with a striking assembly of pre-war automobiles, classics and iconic European and American sports cars amongst the highlights. Headlining the sale is a highly authentic 1925 Bugatti Type 35A Grand Prix, documented by the American Bugatti Club, with a roster of former keepers that includes Louis Chiron’s patron, Fred Hoffman. Raced in period by Bugatti concessionaire, Jean Ollivier, with competition history that includes the Provence Grand Prix, it is all ready to race, show, tour, and enjoy. Another singular French automobile in the line-up is a beautiful 1947 Delahaye 135M Cabriolet, exhibited when new at the 1947 Geneva Salon,1 of only 4 Delahaye 135M chassis bodied by Sécheron and not publicly offered for sale in nearly thirty years. Impeccably documented with known history and roster of caretakers, it will be offered for sale without reserve.

1947 Delahaye 135M Cabriolet. Photo - Worldwide Auctioneers

“This stunning “one-off” Swiss coachbuilt example is a perfect candidate for the world’s most prestigious Concours,” said Rod Egan, Principal & Auctioneer. “We are thrilled by the breadth and sheer quality of this year’s offering and very excited that some of the most significant of the many outstanding motorcars slated for the sale will be offered entirely without reserve.” Included in the no-reserve consignments is a selection of exceptional American pre-war motorcars, including a rare, top-specification 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster that retains its factory-original number stamping on the floorboard and a remarkable 1936 Duesenberg Model JN LWB Tourster, 1 of just 10 sought-after JN models built and 1 of only 3 long wheelbase examples, significant as the last Duesenberg JN sold to the public.

1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster . Photo = Worldwide Auctioneers

Amongst the exciting Italian sports cars on offer is a numbers-matching, early-production 1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ Spyder Conversion- the 61st by serial number – sold new to noted Italian racing-team owner, Corrado Manfredini, and a well-documented 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinettaby Pininfarina, with coachwork by Scaglietti, a numbers-matching example with complete, meticulous ground-up restoration, considered one of the finest examples in existence.Also consigned are a Vignale bodied 1956 Fiat 1100/103 E TV Desiree Coupe, exhibited by Vignale at the 1956 Turin Motor Show, an extremely rare and stylish coach built model in competition specification and a 1958 Alfa Romeo 1900 Sport with one-off custom coachwork. Other star cars in the sale include an unrestored and remarkably original, HVA Preservation Award winning 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, offered at no reserve, and an outstanding 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Convertible, an exceptional unrestored Bloomington Gold Survivor and Bloomington Gold Certified and NCRS Top Flight Award recipient, historic as the last documented L88 Corvette Roadster produced.

1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ Spyder Conversion. Photo - Worldwide Auctioneers

1958 Alfa Romeo 1900 Sport . Photo - Worldwide Auctioneers

1959 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster. Photo - Worldwide Auctioneers

1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88. Photo - Worldwide Auctioneers

Consignments can be viewed in detail in the catalog, now online at worldwideauctioneers.com. To contact a Worldwide Specialist, call 1.260.925.6789 or by email info@worldwideauctioneers.com.

The Scottsdale Auction is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, January 16thth, 2019, at 5pm, the first of the catalogue sales out in Arizona. Auction consignments can be previewed daily at 6460 E. McDowell Road in Scottsdale, from Monday, January 13th up until the auction itself, with VIP & Bidder Reception scheduled from 3-5pm on Wednesday 16th. The Scottsdale Auction is open to the public. Admission by catalogue is $100, to include one auction catalogue and vehicle preview from Sunday through Wednesday, VIP Reception and seating for two (based on availability), or $40 per person, including preview and auction admission with limited seating.

Full details on bidder registration, admission and schedules are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 1.260.925.6789, with ongoing news and consignment updates posted online and on Worldwide’s social media properties @worldwideauctioneers.

Along withthe Scottsdale Auction, Worldwide’s annual schedule comprises The Texas Classic Auction on April 27th, The Pacific Grove Auction, to be presented outon the Monterey Peninsula during Monterey Car Week on August 15th and The Auburn Auction in Indiana on August 31st, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles at auction, Worldwide Auctioneers offers an extensive range of services to the serious collector, including private treaty sales, appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management.

