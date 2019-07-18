Hilton Head to honor the Dodge Viper

Viper Chief Engineer Roy Sjoberg, "Father Viper", to Join the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival Lineup on November 2nd

Hilton Head Island Concours d'Elegance & Motoring Festival - For 25 years, the Dodge Viper was the ultimate in American super cars. True to its race car design, it won IMSA and FIA international endurance events in its production configuration. It had its own television series, NBC's Viper, from 1994 to 1999, and in 2016 was selected as Esquire’s Car of the Year. A quarter-century after the first Vipers rolled out of the showroom in 1992, production and some 32,000 vehicles, the Viper officially came to an end. The Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival will celebrate the end of that era with a special Viper display at this year’s event to include a special panel discussion from the team behind the Viper.

As part of the celebration, the Festival is hosting a special seminar during its Car Club Showcase, Saturday, November 2.

Join panelists Roy Sjoberg, "Father Viper" (Viper's Executive Engineer), Herb Helbig, "Grailkeeper" (Chief Engineer), Dick Winkles, "Mr. V10" (V-10 Powertrain Chief Engineer) and moderator Paul Ianuario as they discuss the marque, share stories from behind the scenes and celebrate an American automotive icon.

And a limited edition, autographed Viper Heritage poster will be sold to benefit the Concours' charitable fund, Driving Young America, during the seminar.

VIPER HERITAGE SEMINAR

Saturday, November 2 | 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM

at the Viper Heritage display at the Port Royal Golf Club

included with the Car Club Showcase ticket

www.hhiconcours.com