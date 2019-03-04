Hot Wheels Legend Tour seeking custom car for new die-cast

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour will hit the road again this year with an expanded cross-country live events series at Walmart stores presented by Mobil 1

EL SEGUNDO, Calif./PRNewswire/ -- Hot Wheels announced the return of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, a national traveling car show searching for a life-size custom car worthy of being made into a Hot Wheels toy car. This epic tour will kick-off in Miami on March 16th and makes 18 stops looking for cars that embody the high standards of performance and design of Hot Wheels.

"Our first Hot Wheels Legends Tour set the bar high, bringing together tens of thousands of passionate, brand fans and car enthusiasts of all ages in a first-of-its-kind tour experience to celebrate our 50th anniversary," said Chris Down, Global Head of Hot Wheels. "It was invigorating to see fans and families showcase and celebrate car culture in a way only the Hot Wheels brand can and now we're ready to take year two to the next level by expanding the tour with new partners and stops."

Attracting over 3,600 cars and 65,000 fans, the inaugural Hot Wheels Legends Tour – held in 2018 to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary – brought together car fans of all ages from across the country. Partnering with brands like Mobil 1, Dickies, Honda, Microsoft Xbox and Mechanix, the second annual tour will expand with additional and new stops in the U.S. to give even more fans a shot at seeing their custom car become an iconic 1:64 die-cast toy car. The winning vehicle will also be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, a collection of one-of-a-kind cars that embody the brand's challenger spirit and legendary design.

"We're proud to support the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in its second year, giving fans of such an iconic and nostalgic brand yet another opportunity to experience this unique event," said Michele Biamonte, Consumer Brand Marketing Manager, ExxonMobil. "The chance to celebrate car enthusiasts of all ages throughout the year and help ignite the automotive passion in today's youth is something Mobil 1 is honored and excited to be a part of, and we can't wait to make this year's tour even bigger and better."

At each stop, fans will show off their unique custom builds to a talented team of judges consisting of Hot Wheels designers, automotive experts and influencers, who will select one finalist based on the criteria of authenticity, creativity and garage spirit. At the end of the tour, one finalist from each of the 18 stops will win a trip to the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where their custom creations will be judged side-by-side to determine which one will be made into a die-cast car sold around the world.

This tour is much more than a car show; each tour stop will also include on-site experiences such as racing simulations, pit stop challenges, Hot Wheels Kid Zone, photo opportunities, and a chance to check out the rest of the Hot Wheels life-size fleet. And to keep the fun rolling between stops, Hot Wheels will send a custom "vending machine + play" truck to over 75 additional Walmart stores so fans of all ages can get their hands on their own Hot Wheels toys and exclusive merchandise.

The Legends Tour will stop at select Walmart stores in the following U.S. cities: Miami (March 16), Houston (March 30), Dallas (April 13), Atlanta (April 27), Bentonville (May 11), Charlotte (May 25), Philadelphia (June 1), New York City (June 15), Detroit (June 29), Chicago (July 13), St. Louis (July 27), Denver (August 10), Seattle (August 24), Phoenix (September 7), San Jose (September 21), San Diego (October 5), Los Angeles (October 19). The tour will also make a special stop at Hot Wheels headquarters in El Segundo, CA on May 15th to celebrate the brand's 51st birthday. International stops will be announced later in 2019.

To learn more about how the Hot Wheels Legends Tour visit www.HotWheels.comand follow #HotWheelsLegendsTour. To check out the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends visit www.HotWheels.com/GarageofLegends.

