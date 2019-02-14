IMS Museum presenting ‘USAC Stars: From Dirt Tracks to the Brickyard’ April 9

INDIANAPOLIS – As part of its ongoing major exhibit, “Hoosier Thunder: Indiana’s Short Track Racing Heritage,” the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum announced an engaging and entertaining evening of banter and Q&A with five of the United States Auto Club’s (USAC) stars and legends Tuesday, April 9.

The Museum will present “USAC Stars: From Dirt Tracks to the Brickyard” with champions Brady Bacon, Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland, Justin Grantand Kody Swanson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with interviews beginning at 6 p.m. Time will be allotted for autographs and fan photos before the event concludes at 8 p.m.

Ticket are now on sale and limited to an audience of 100. IMS Museum member tickets are $20 and non-members are just $25.

Jonathan Byrd’s will provide complimentary appetizers, and a cash bar will be available.

Longtime USAC public address announcer, historian and author Pat Sullivan will serve as emcee and moderate an entertaining evening of conversation among a quintet representing some of the best driving talent in USAC history.

Bacon was the 2014 and 2016 USAC National Sprint Car champion and overall USAC National Champion in 2016, and he won the inaugural BC39 USAC National Midget race in 2018 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Courtney was the 2018 National Sprint Car champion, while Grant was the 2010 National Sprint Rookie of the Year and 2017 series champ. Swanson has dominated the USAC Silver Crown Series recently, winning the championship in 2014-15 and 2017-18, and the prestigious “Hoosier Hundred” at the Indiana State Fairgrounds four years in a row, 2015-18.

Indiana native and resident Darland is a USAC legend, one of only five drivers to win championships in every USAC series. He was the 2015 National Champion, and at age 53 continues to race, and win, all over the United States.

To secure your tickets for this unforgettable evening, contact Kelly Hartman at the IMS Museum at (317) 492-6568 or khartman@brickyard.com.

Don’t forget the other upcoming discussion and Q&A events at the IMS Museum, part of its Distinguished Speaker Series: Tony Stewart, March 20; Chip Ganassi and Scott Dixon, April 24; and Mario Andretti, May 22.

The “Hoosier Thunder” exhibit, featuring 41 USAC open-wheel cars and memorabilia from the five drivers set to appear April 9, and many more, is open through April 22.

