Kids have a say at the 2019 Milwaukee Concours d'Elegance

Last year's Youth's Choice winner - 1958 Dodge Custom Royal convertible. Photo- Milwaukee Concours d'Elegance

Milwaukee, Wis. -- For the fourth consecutive year, youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee will review the show field at the Milwaukee Concours d'Elegance, Aug. 4, 2019, to select their favorite vehicle from among the classic, vintage and antique cars that have been invited to participate by the event's Concours committee.

The young judges use forms and a judging process outlined by Hagerty.

In addition to interacting with car owners, the youth will meet Chief Judge Colin Comer as they check out the cars on the show field. Colin is one of the foremost authorities in the hobby, a noted automotive author, and serves as Marketplace Director for Hagerty.

"The Hagerty Youth Judging is always one of the highlights of the Milwaukee Concours for me. As collectors it is our responsibility to not only welcome these young people into our hobby but also help spark their interest in it," Comer said.

"The best part is witnessing their enthusiasm for the event and the cars, then watching them follow the judging process to arrive at their final selection. It's really fascinating to watch kids pick their favorite cars because they pick what speaks to them, straight from the heart and unencumbered by practical concerns such as "it only has two seats" or "I bet parts are expensive." I think I learn more from them than they do from me!" said Comer.

In 2016, the youth selected a 1958 Dodge Custom Royal convertible (photo right), owned by Larry and Bonnie Swedal, Elk River, Minn. In 2017, a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Roadster, owned by Hank Bernbaum, Lake Forest, Ill., caught their eye. Last year, the young judges selected 1961 Triumph TR-3A owned by Forrest and Ruth Shields, of Illinois

Milwaukee Concours d'Elegance

205 N Water Street, Unit 303

Milwaukee, WI 53202

www.milwaukeeconcours.com

