Linda Vaughan to be at 2019 Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals

The First Lady of Motorsports Returns to Carlisle in June for the First Time in Over 10 Years

CARLISLE, PA – The 2019 Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals run June 21-22 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds. Linda Vaughn is coming to Carlisle to honor the Hurst brand as part of a special Hurst Showcase. This is Vaughn’s first appearance at the Chevrolet Nationals since 2008.

Photo - Carlisle Events

In an automotive world dominated by men, Vaughn, also known as Miss Hurst Golden Shifter, burst onto the scene in the early ‘60s and perfectly blended Hollywood, sex appeal and women into the ranks of motorsports. She is, without question, the First Lady of Motorsports and was the trophy girl at nearly every type of major motorsports competition, including Indy Car, Formula One and NASCAR. She’s been crowned the queen of many different tracks, products and organizations, but her attachment to the Hurst brand in the ‘60s propelled the one-time dental assistant and local beauty to an international superstar. She was so popular that she did USO type tours to Vietnam and even had similarly “built” assistants work as stand ins (Hurstettes) during the height of her popularity due to demand.

As part of her visit to Carlisle, Vaughn will meet fans, sign autographs, pose for photos and talk about her time in the automotive world.

“When you think of the Hurst brand you almost instinctively think of Linda Vaughn. They are almost inseparable,” said event manager Ken Appell. “From an event planning perspective, getting Linda to the show was arguably as important as anything else and I’m glad we were able to make it happen.”

Autographs and photos are free and her appearance schedule will be announced closer to event weekend. Rest assured, she will be in Carlisle throughout the weekend to meet everyone who wants to meet her. Complete details about the Chevrolet Nationals, including the Bandit Jump, special displays additional Hurst guests, links to purchase single day or weekend tickets, specifics on Ms. Vaughn’s time at Carlisle and more can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

