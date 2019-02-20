Maine Bills to Limit Ethanol Sales Introduced

Legislation (L.D. 822/H.P. 596) has been introduced in Maine to prohibit the sale of motor fuel with greater than 10% ethanol. Separate legislation (S.P. 86/L.D. 274) has also been introduced to allow the sale of ethanol-free gasoline statewide. The bill currently awaits consideration in the Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources.

You Can Shape the Course of This Proposal

Request support for this legislation by using the following SAN website link for an overview and lawmaker contact.