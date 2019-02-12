Mecum adds fourth day to Phoenix auction March 14-17, 2019

Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions will host its first-ever Phoenix-area classic and collector car auction this March at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. With the event still more than a month out, Mecum’s Phoenix 2019 auction had to be expanded for the second time due to consignment-space demand, and it will now span four days, March 14-17, and feature an estimated 1,250 cars.

After the initial announcement of Mecum’s newest two-day auction addition, an immediate and overwhelming response quickly led to the decision to add a third day. Two months later, demand is still high while consignment space was running low. In remedy, Mecum Auctions has expanded the auction once again to now include Sunday, March 17 and accommodate 250 additional high-quality collector-grade cars.

Persons interested in consigning a vehicle to be auctioned at Mecum Phoenix 2019 should visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050 for complete details about the consignment process and pricing. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments including detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles. To view upcoming offerings, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum auctions, visit Mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.

