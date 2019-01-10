National Packard Museum features Corvette restoration seminar January 19th

Are you thinking about restoring a Corvette? If so, you won’t want to miss the Corvette restoration seminar presented by Carl Carbon at the National Packard Museum on Saturday, January 19, 2019. This “Coffee & Donuts” Seminar is open to the public and free with paid admission to the museum. The seminar begins promptly at 12:00 PM.

Carl Carbon restored his first Corvette at age 13 and says he still loves doing it! Carl restored the 1957 and 1963 Bloomington Gold Certified vehicles currently on display in the museum’s “Corvettes of the Valley” exhibit. Both cars are National Award winners, but they started the restoration process very differently. One was in good condition and the other was not.

Carl will describe the process and resources available for restoring a Corvette and offer practical advice for anyone considering restoration. Questions to ponder include, is it worth the time and money it takes to win a national award, or do you just want to drive a Corvette for fun?

“Corvettes of the Valley” runs through April 14, 2019. This exciting special exhibit features one car from each of the seven different generations of Corvettes produced since 1953 along with a rare 1963 split window coupe, on loan from Anthony J. Ricci, Jr. of Boardman, Ohio.

Besides honoring the legendary car, the exhibit also celebrates the history of the Corvette Clubs of the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. Mahoning Valley Corvettes, organized in 1961, and the Shenango Valley Corvette Club, organized in 1985, are active members of the National Council of Corvette Clubs. Their mission is to encourage interest in Corvettes and to promote safe driving and good driving habits.

“Corvettes of the Valley” is sponsored by the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Mahoning Valley Corvettes, Shenango Valley Corvette Club, and Greenwood Chevrolet with support from the National Corvette Museum of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The National Packard Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 12:00pm to 5:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Admission is $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors (65 and older), $5.00 for children (aged 7-12), and children under 7 are free. Cameras and flash photography are welcome. For group rates or more information, please visit http://www.packardmuseum.org or call us at 330-394-1899.

National Packard Museum

1899 Mahoning Ave., Warren, OH 44483