Ohio goes with single license plates as part of state’s transportation budget

With Governor Mike DeWine’s signature on the 2019 Ohio transportation budget bill (H.B. 62), the Buckeye State will become the latest to allow for the issuance of a single, rear-mounted license plate for motor vehicles. Previously, Ohio required vehicles to display two plates.

Under normal circumstances, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) would have issued action alert messages requesting support for such legislation. However, this 274-page bill included numerous unrelated provisions, including an increase in the state’s gas tax among other things. Once it became evident that the legislation would move forward, SAN staff worked behind-the-scenes to ensure that the single plate amendment was included on behalf of the hobby. Full details about the bill are available for review at the following link: https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/legislation/legislation-summary?id=GA133-HB-62

Please share this victory with others in the state. Thank you for your continued support!