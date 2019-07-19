Old Cars now under Active Interest Media

New owner, same commitment to bringing you the very best from the old car hobby

Boulder, CO: North America’s leading participant media company announced the acquisition of four storied groups of enthusiast brands from F+W Media. “The addition of Writer’s Digest, Popular Woodworking, Horticulture, and the Collectibles Group [which includes Old Cars Weekly] significantly extends our footprint in passionate markets that fit Active Interest Media’s vision for future growth,” said President & CEO Andrew Clurman. “These groups bring a combined publishing history of more than 300 years and audiences that demonstrate incredible loyalty through their attendance at events, participation in online conversations, and high rates of membership and subscription renewal.”

The brands will become part of AIM’s existing Home Group, a thriving operation based in Des Moines, Iowa, that includes leading woodworking and gardening brands such as The Woodsmith and Garden Gate. “We were attracted to this acquisition by the obvious synergies between our audiences, content capabilities, and consumer-focused products,” said Home Group President Peter Miller. “These brands have diversified from their print roots to include robust digital, event, online education, and other business extensions, and there’s a lot both sides can learn from each other.”

Writer’s Digest

As Writer’s Digest approaches its 100th year, it remains the comprehensive, multiplatform resource for professional writers of all media, genres, and skill levels. Its mission is to ignite writers’ creative vision and connect them with the resources and community they need to bring it to life.

Popular Woodworking

For more than 30 years, Popular Woodworking has been the destination for hardcore woodworking enthusiasts. They have bigger shops, own more tools, and build more projects, spending more than $600 million on woodworking projects this year alone.

Horticulture

With more than 155 years in continuous publication, Horticulture is an authority in the space with a focus on the art and science of smart gardening. Attracting a largely female audience, Horticulture serves consumers who are influencers within their community and have spent on average more than 30 years pursuing their hobby.

The Collectibles Group

The Collectibles Community covers several categories including antiques, automotive, music, sports, coins, and military. Across eleven brands, passionate consumers find news, industry trends, reviews, and Collectibles’ most important area of distinction – its world-renowned valuations, which are the gold standard among insurers, auction houses, dealers, and collectors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome all 67 staff dedicated to these brands to the AIM family,” said Clurman. “We will maintain the existing operations and teams in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Stevens Point, Wisconsin, while providing support that will help drive growth from our video, digital marketing, and creative services units in AIM’s Boulder headquarters.”

