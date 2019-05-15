Pontiac-Oakland Club International display at the AACA Museum, Inc.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International (POCI) Display On view May 18 – October 20, 2019

Hershey, PA - The AACA Museum, Inc. Williams-Clyne Gallery will be home to a variety of Pontiac-Oakland vehicles this summer. This gallery was created as a changing exhibit space that allows the AACA Museum, Inc. to partner with automobile clubs by providing a space to exhibit their vehicles and tell their stories. The Keystone Chapter of POCI is presenting the current gallery display telling the story of Pontiac-Oakland vehicle history. The Keystone Chapter has been operating since the mid-70s and is extremely active today in keeping alive the history and enthusiasm for the Pontiac-Oakland nameplate. The Southeastern PA Chapter is the oldest continuous operating chapter in the international club--which includes chapters from around the World. The club's deep roots in Pennsylvania made the AACA Museum, Inc. the perfect location for the club to showcase their vehicles, history, and club benefits to enthusiasts.

The gallery display will feature a trilogy of the classic Pontiac GTO automobiles. A 1964 GTO will be on view representing the first generation of the car from 1964-1967. A 1970 GTO serves as an example of the 2nd generation, built from 1968-1972. Lastly, the display will feature a 2005 GTO model. This final version of the GTO was a GM Australian built version, which revived the classic nameplate from 2004-2006. In addition to the vehicles, there will be signage, automobilia, and other related items documenting the history of this iconic GM brand. The GTO trio will be on view through mid-July then the display area will be changed to showcase large land cruisers of the 1960s era including versions of Pontiac’s Bonneville, Catalina, and Grand Prix.

POCI currently has over 9,000 members in 76 active Regional and Specialty Chapters throughout the US and abroad. POCI's Mission today remains much the same as envisioned by its founders:

To pool together as much information as possible to assist Pontiac, Oakland, andGMC owners in the restoration and preservation of their vehicles,

To promote interest in Pontiac, Oakland, and GMC vehicles, their history, restoration, preservation and, above all,

To make owning a Pontiac, Oakland, or GMC an enjoyable experience.

The International Club of POCI (Pontiac-Oakland Club International) is holding its international convention in Gettysburg, PA this July. The Keystone Chapter, along with its sister chapter DelMarVa in Delaware, are hosting this year's annual international convention. The convention is being held at the Gateway Gettysburg Complex from July 16-21st. For additional information on this year's convention, please go to www.poci.org.

Other featured exhibits on display at the AACA Museum, Inc. this summer include Studebaker Cool: 114 Years of Innovation with more than forty Studebaker vehicles on view including the 1962 Sceptre prototype on display for the first time in an east coast museum. Harley-Davidson: History, Mythology, and Perceptions of America’s Motorcycle will showcase more than thirty unusual motorcycles recounting the history of his legendary brand. Raymond Loewy Retrospective will share details on this amazing industrial designer known for his work with Studebaker and many other very prominent brands. The exhibition also includes one of Raymond Loewy’s personal vehicles, a customized 1964 Corvair. The Raymond Loewy Retrospective is being done in cooperation with the Hagley Museum and Library and the Raymond Loewy Estate and will be on view in the Members 1st Gallery.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. The AACA Museum, Inc. has been and remains an independent 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with The Antique Automobile Club of America. As one of the largest automotive museums in the country, AACA Museum, Inc. features special exhibits that change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles – automobiles, buses, trucks, motorcycles and more.

The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World's largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12.50, seniors age 61 and older $11.50, juniors age 4-12 $9.50, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The AACA Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.

161 Museum Drive

Hershey, PA | 17033 United States