Racing for a cure: Chip Miller Track Day

Millville, NJ – Car people enjoy their fix in a variety of ways. Some look, some show and some go fast. The need for speed and the chance to support the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation is what will bring enthusiasts to Millville, New Jersey on October 10th for the annual Chip Miller Track Day, presented in 2019 by Apple Chevrolet of York, Pennsylvania as well as Motorcrush. The day of fun starts early (8 a.m.) and is open to one and all…though only those licensed and insured to drive can participate.

Heading into the second week of October, drivers are invited to be at New Jersey Motorsports Park and Lightning Raceway for a day on the track. The event is for all levels of driver skill, while supporting a great cause; Amyloidosis research and awareness.

It all starts at 8 a.m. with breakfast and a driver meeting. After the meeting, there will be instructional sessions for all drivers, before grouping everyone into their respective competitive categories. These categories include novice, intermediate and advanced. The best part is that each group gets morning and afternoon sessions, with a lunch served in between.

As the track day wraps up, everyone will converge on the NJMP clubhouse to enjoy a cash bar. Again, this all benefits the CMAF, an organization founded in 2004 following the passing of National Corvette Hall of Famer and renowned Corvette enthusiast Chip Miller.

“I have great memories with my dad from time at the track,” noted CMAF President Lance Miller. “He and track sessions like this are just a few of the ways I learned to drive safely and I know it’ll be a fun time for everyone,” continued Miller. “It’ll be an action-packed day of fun in your car along with plenty of amazing food. I invite you to come out and support this amazing cause and capture your own memories!”

The cost is $300 per participant with that money going to the CMAF and its awareness efforts for Amyloidosis. Registration is open now via www.ChipMiller.org under the events tab. Spaces are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.