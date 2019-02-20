Rhode Island Introduces Bill to Extend Emissions-Inspection Waiver
Legislation (H.B. 5391) has been introduced in the Rhode Island State Legislature to extend inspection exemptions to motor vehicles for their first five model years. Current law does not make any exemption for new vehicles. The bill is currently in the House Committee on Finance.
