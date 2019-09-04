RM Auctions achieves $16.5 million at Auburn sale
During the August 29 - September 1 weekend RM Auctions saw many standout lots in American and high-performance collector cars with a pair of Ford GTs, a Plymouth ’Cuda, and a McLaren race car. However, the true star of the auction was the renowned Ed Meurer Collection of Detroit, Michigan.
Over 90 pre- and post-war American classic motor cars and 250 lots of memorabilia achieved a total of nearly $4 million in sales. Offered almost entirely without reserve, the collection brought strong results across the group, with 100% of all lots sold. Leading the collection was a CCCA Full Classic 1935 Packard Twelve Convertible Sedan with custom coachwork by Rollston, which sold for a final $160,000.
