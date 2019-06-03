RM Auctions Auburn sale totals more than $6.8 million

Photo - Joe Martin © 2019 Courtesy of RM Auctions

AUBURN, Indiana – RM Auctions returned to the historic Auburn Auction Park this past weekend (May 29 – June 1) for the company’s annual Auburn Spring collector car weekend. Total sales across the four-day auction reached $6,853,794, led by a diverse top ten sales list and two full days of memorabilia and collectibles on offer. Bidders at the Auburn Spring sale hailed from no less than 11 countries.

The Auburn Spring auction sales were led by a diverse top three sales, including a marvelously restored and ACD Club Category One-certified 1930 Cord L-29 Convertible Phaeton Sedan at $157,300, a 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith offered from single ownership at $156,750, and, rounding out the top three, a 1965 Shelby Cobra 289 “CSX 8001”, the first 8000-series 289 Cobra by Shelby American, at a final $104,500.

Additional highlights across various levels and segments of the market include a well-equipped 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL ‘Pagoda’ offered from The European Luxury Collection, which exceeded expectations at a final $93,500 (est. $65/$75k), a beautifully restored 1969 Plymouth GTX, which sold for $57,000 on Friday, surpassing its estimate of $40,000-$45,000, and a 1979 AMC AMX, showing what is believed to be an original 8,400 miles on the odometer, which drew considerable pre-sale interest, selling for a final $24,500 to more than double its pre-sale high estimate (est. $6k/$10k).

Auburn Spring successfully kicked off on Wednesday and Thursday with more than 800 lots of memorabilia going under the hammer, led by the Strauss Collection, comprising the impressive signs and collectibles of the late Bob Strauss. The top seller of the collection was the Ford Jubilee Neon Sign, an 84 x 42-inch SSP multi-piece rolled edge neon, which achieved $63,250. Another stand-out memorabilia highlight was the Gas Flying A Chicken Wings Logo Neon Sign with excellent gloss and color, and working neon, which surpassed its pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$20,000, bringing in $27,730.

David and Susan Landow with their 1931 Buick 8-94 Sport Roadster, winner of the AACA Annual Grand National Meet 2019 Zenith Award (© 2019 Courtesy of the AACA)

The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) held their Annual Grand National Meet at Auburn Spring, welcoming 400 cars in total, along with 200 judges and thousands of guests. The meet saw hundreds of incredible cars on display, including 16 finalists for the Zenith Award, bestowed upon the best restoration of the year. The 2019 award went to a stunning 1931 Buick 8-94 Sport Roadster owned by David M. Landow of Bethesda, Maryland. The seven-year restoration project “wowed” the public and other competitors alike.

RM Auctions Auburn Spring 2019 Top Ten Sales

1930 Cord L-29 Convertible Phaeton Sedan - $157,300 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith - $156,750 1965 Shelby Cobra 289 "CSX 8001" - $104,500 1988.5 Ferrari Testarossa - $99,000 1932 Packard 900 Coupe Roadster - $94,600 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL 'Pagoda' - $93,500 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible - $84,150 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk III BJ8 - $81,400 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 427/390 Convertible - $81,400 1954 Packard Caribbean Convertible - $80,300

The RM Sotheby’s Group continues its 2019 auction calendar with its flagship Monterey auction in California on 15-17 August during the world-famous Pebble Beach motoring week. Featuring more than 120 of the world’s most sought-after motor cars, the auction is led by the recently announced 1939 Porsche Type 64, the oldest car to wear the Porsche badge and the only surviving Type 64. This year’s Monterey sale is also extended to three days to include An Evening with Aston Martin on August 15, which will feature more than 30 of the world’s most sought-after road-going and track-ready Aston Martin sports cars from across the marque’s illustrious history. Further information on upcoming events, along with complete results from RM Auctions Auburn Spring, can be found at rmsothebys.com.

