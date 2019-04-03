RM Sotheby's Monterey sale extends and Aston Martin partnership

RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale August 15-17, 2019

BLENHEIM, Ontario – Following the announcement of an official partnership with Aston Martin during Monterey Car Week last year, RM Sotheby’s announced early entries for the company’s Evening of Aston Martin at its annual flagship Monterey auction. Extending the record-setting Monterey sale to three days for 2019 RM Sotheby’s will present a dedicated, single-marque session on Thursday, August 5th at the Monterey Conference Center, featuring more than 30 of the world’s most sought-after road-going and track-ready Aston Martin sports cars from across the marque’s illustrious history.

1964 Aston Martin DB5 (Credit – David Bush © 2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)

RM Sotheby’s partnership with Aston Martin will celebrate the anniversary of Aston Martin’s historic 1959 win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as support the marque’s successful Second Century Plan, which is delivering a new Aston Martin model every year for seven years, and also promises two ‘specials’ per year, which are set to become collectibles of the future.

“We are honored to partner with Aston Martin as the marque’s official auction house and for what is set to be an incredible evening in Monterey,” said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s. “RM Sotheby’s has long been the auction house of choice for the sale of important Aston Martin models, and our Monterey auction has proven time and again to be the best venue for the most exceptional examples, exhibited by the sale of the one-off DP215 last year, and the DBR1/1 in 2017 – the most valuable British car ever sold at auction. We’re looking forward to bringing some of the world’s best Aston Martin models to the single-marque sale, and the very early, long-term ownership DB5 we’ve consigned is a fantastic example of the fresh-to-market cars that collectors can expect.”

RM Sotheby’s is already looking ahead to the single-marque evening, securing an auction highlight in the form of a very early 1964 Aston Martin DB5. A factory left-hand-drive example, chassis no. DB5/1305/L is just the fifth DB5 ever produced, sold new through British Motor Car Distributors in San Francisco to the Washington Fruit & Produce Corporation. The DB5 was purchased by the consignor in 1981 off the street in Sausalito, California, remaining in his private ownership ever since. Presented at Monterey in highly original, never fully restored condition, the matching-numbers DB5 retains its original engine, is finished in its original colors, and features interesting factory options including an overdrive transmission and 3.77 rear axle ratio. Faithfully maintained by marque experts for the last four decades, the well-documented Aston Martin has been driven and enjoyed throughout its life and offers its next enthusiast owner the opportunity to acquire a very early DB5.

RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for the top three most valuable Aston Martins yet sold at auction. Held during the world-famous Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance motoring week, RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale (August 15-17), has been the pinnacle of collector car auctions for more than 30 years.

For further information on RM Sotheby’s 2019 Monterey auction and to view a frequently updated list of entries, please visit rmsothebys.com. Interested consignors are invited to call RM Sotheby’s global headquarters at 519-352-4575 to speak with a car specialist about entering an important motor car in the Monterey sale. Consignments are invited through early July 2019.

