Saratoga Automobile Museum's Ford Model T restoration program

Saratoga Automobile Museum Partners with Local Business and Auto Clubs to Present Hands-On Experience

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. –The Saratoga Automobile Museum, Tri-City T’s Club, and the Capital District Chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America,have announced the start of their new Model T Restoration Program sponsored by Hoffman Car Wash and Jiffy Lube. The program will center on the history of the Model T; including the mechanics, ignition, electrical and giving actual hands on experience restoring a 1923 Model TT.

The program will run from November 2018 to April 2019 culminating with their Annual Spring Auto show in May featuring Model T rides and the debut of the restored, Hoffman Car Wash Jiffy Lube 1923 Ford Model TT, a heavier bodied version of the Model T.

“We’re excited to offer this unique hands-on experience for adults and children to restore a piece of automotive history right here in Saratoga Springs,” said Carly Connors, executive director.

Registration for all six sessions will cost $50 for museum members and $75 for non-members. Classes will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and are open to adults and children 12 and up. Each session is limited to 30 participants in order to allow for a more hands on and personal experience, so early registration is strongly encouraged.

Program schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 17 - History of the Car

Saturday, Dec. 8 - Mechanics

Saturday, Jan. 12 - Ignition - Electric

Saturday, Feb. 9 - Snowmobiles in the park

Saturday, March 9 - Restoration Project

Saturday, April 13 - Drive a Model T (Licensed Drivers/Learners Permit)

May - Spring Auto Show – Model T Rides, display and debut of Model T Restoration Project

The Saratoga Automobile Museum offers a wide variety of programming with a focus on collector cars. Part of the museum’s mission is to captivate children, young adults, as well as “kids at heart” to the car hobby and provide them with both lifelong learning and community.

About the Saratoga Automobile Museum: The Saratoga Automobile Museum was organized in 1999, and opened to the public in 2002. The Museum’s mission is to preserve, interpret and exhibit automobiles and automotive artifacts. They celebrate the automobile and educate the general public, students and enthusiasts regarding the role of the automobile in New York State and in the wider world. In addition to technical and design aspects, their educational focus is on the past, present and future social and economic impact of the automobile.

The Museum is located within the 2,500 acre Saratoga Spa State Park, in the heart of historic Saratoga Springs, New York, world famous for its legendary, much honored one-mile thoroughbred track. The museum’s facility is the totally restored and renovated Saratoga Bottling Plant, a beautiful neo-classic structure built in 1934. The Museum is adjacent to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and near the landmark Gideon Putnam Hotel. Within walking distance in the Park are the National Museum of Dance, the Spa Little Theatre and the lavish Hall of Springs banquet facility. saratogaautomuseum.org

