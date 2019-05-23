Saratoga Automobile Museum's Spring Car Show winners

The Saratoga Automobile Museum's Spring Car Show on May 18th was held at the Saratoga Spa Park in Saratoga Springs, NY. 

Here's a list of this year's award winners:

Best of Show:

  • Martin Lemmo - 1961 Chevy Corvette

Judge's Choice:

  • Paul Bromley - 1949 Mercury custom three window coupe
  • Todd Fischer - 1959 Porsche 356 Convertible D
  • Darryl LeVan - 1946 Ford pickup custom sm-frame
  • Justin Cappon - 1964 Pontiac GTO
  • George O'Connor - 1968 Oldsmobile Toronado
  • Robert Major - 1963 Studebaker Avanti
  • Doug McLain - 1970 Opel GT
  • Tom Yadanza - 1971 Datsun 240z
  • William Mackey - 1932 Detroit Electric Coupe
  • Stephan Rice - 1973 BMW 2002
  • Chris Rickert - 1959 Metropolitan 1500
  • Dan Eldredge - 1966 SunbeamTiger
  • Bob & Michael Quartararo - 1962 Willy's pickup 1-ton
  • Jay & Nancy Pollard - 1955 Ford Thunderbird
  • Dave Dunlavey - 1935 Plymouth Coupe
  • Joe Farina - 1932 Nash 970
  • Jay Bean - 1946 Ford Truck
  • Eugene Rubach - 2016 McClaren 570S
  • Kim Decker - 1964 Chevy Corvette convertible
  • James Whalen - 1967 Austin Healy 3000 BJ8
  • Richard Piasecki - 1939 Cadillac Series 75
  • Don Rancatti - 1954 Nash Healy
  • Tony Mustari - 1999 Shelby Series 1
  • Rick Hall - 1973 TVR 2500 M

People's Choice:

  • Byron Kempf - 1974 Volkswagon Dune Buggy

Hagerty Youth Judge's Choices:

  • 1st Place - Anthony Zappone - 1958 Cadillac convertible
  • 2nd Place - Paul Barkevich - 2002 Honda S2000
  • 3rd Place - Vince Malatesta - 2011 Volkswagen GTI
