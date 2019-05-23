Saratoga Automobile Museum's Spring Car Show winners

The Saratoga Automobile Museum's Spring Car Show on May 18th was held at the Saratoga Spa Park in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Here's a list of this year's award winners:

Best of Show:

Martin Lemmo - 1961 Chevy Corvette

Judge's Choice:

Paul Bromley - 1949 Mercury custom three window coupe

Todd Fischer - 1959 Porsche 356 Convertible D

Darryl LeVan - 1946 Ford pickup custom sm-frame

Justin Cappon - 1964 Pontiac GTO

George O'Connor - 1968 Oldsmobile Toronado

Robert Major - 1963 Studebaker Avanti

Doug McLain - 1970 Opel GT

Tom Yadanza - 1971 Datsun 240z

William Mackey - 1932 Detroit Electric Coupe

Stephan Rice - 1973 BMW 2002

Chris Rickert - 1959 Metropolitan 1500

Dan Eldredge - 1966 SunbeamTiger

Bob & Michael Quartararo - 1962 Willy's pickup 1-ton

Jay & Nancy Pollard - 1955 Ford Thunderbird

Dave Dunlavey - 1935 Plymouth Coupe

Joe Farina - 1932 Nash 970

Jay Bean - 1946 Ford Truck

Eugene Rubach - 2016 McClaren 570S

Kim Decker - 1964 Chevy Corvette convertible

James Whalen - 1967 Austin Healy 3000 BJ8

Richard Piasecki - 1939 Cadillac Series 75

Don Rancatti - 1954 Nash Healy

Tony Mustari - 1999 Shelby Series 1

Rick Hall - 1973 TVR 2500 M

People's Choice:

Byron Kempf - 1974 Volkswagon Dune Buggy

Hagerty Youth Judge's Choices:

1st Place - Anthony Zappone - 1958 Cadillac convertible

2nd Place - Paul Barkevich - 2002 Honda S2000

3rd Place - Vince Malatesta - 2011 Volkswagen GTI

