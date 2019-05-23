Saratoga Automobile Museum's Spring Car Show winners
The Saratoga Automobile Museum's Spring Car Show on May 18th was held at the Saratoga Spa Park in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Here's a list of this year's award winners:
Best of Show:
- Martin Lemmo - 1961 Chevy Corvette
Judge's Choice:
- Paul Bromley - 1949 Mercury custom three window coupe
- Todd Fischer - 1959 Porsche 356 Convertible D
- Darryl LeVan - 1946 Ford pickup custom sm-frame
- Justin Cappon - 1964 Pontiac GTO
- George O'Connor - 1968 Oldsmobile Toronado
- Robert Major - 1963 Studebaker Avanti
- Doug McLain - 1970 Opel GT
- Tom Yadanza - 1971 Datsun 240z
- William Mackey - 1932 Detroit Electric Coupe
- Stephan Rice - 1973 BMW 2002
- Chris Rickert - 1959 Metropolitan 1500
- Dan Eldredge - 1966 SunbeamTiger
- Bob & Michael Quartararo - 1962 Willy's pickup 1-ton
- Jay & Nancy Pollard - 1955 Ford Thunderbird
- Dave Dunlavey - 1935 Plymouth Coupe
- Joe Farina - 1932 Nash 970
- Jay Bean - 1946 Ford Truck
- Eugene Rubach - 2016 McClaren 570S
- Kim Decker - 1964 Chevy Corvette convertible
- James Whalen - 1967 Austin Healy 3000 BJ8
- Richard Piasecki - 1939 Cadillac Series 75
- Don Rancatti - 1954 Nash Healy
- Tony Mustari - 1999 Shelby Series 1
- Rick Hall - 1973 TVR 2500 M
People's Choice:
- Byron Kempf - 1974 Volkswagon Dune Buggy
Hagerty Youth Judge's Choices:
- 1st Place - Anthony Zappone - 1958 Cadillac convertible
- 2nd Place - Paul Barkevich - 2002 Honda S2000
- 3rd Place - Vince Malatesta - 2011 Volkswagen GTI
