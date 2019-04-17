Special guests announced for Carlisle Events' Ford Nationals weekend

CARLISLE, PA – Ford Nationals weekend runs May 31-June 2 and in 2019, more than half a dozen guests of varying backgrounds and affiliation to Ford and/or automotive circles will be at the event. Guests include authors, designers, TV hosts and racers just to name a few. In no particular order, the list of guests and a little bit about them are as follows:

Mike Finnegan: Mike Finnegan, co-host of Roadkill and staff editor for Hot Rod Magazine comes to the Carlisle Ford Nationals for the first time. Roadkill on Motor Trend is known for doing all the cool car guy & girl stuff we all would have fun doing! Along with Roadkill, Finnegan is also a boat racer, fabricator and hosts Finnegan’s Garage on YouTube.

Al Joniec: Al’s love with cars started with his first job, working at a gas station. From there, he was hooked! When he got his license at 16, he bought his first car for $25. Broken down, Al learned how to fix it via the school of hard knocks. Fast forward a few years and he took a job at a new car dealership, It was at the dealership where he continued to pursue his passion, racing cars. With a dealership sponsored ride, his winning ways were noticed by Ford Motor Company and he was selected as 1 out of 8 individuals in the nation to become fully sponsored by them. During this time Al won multiple national championships and set records for Ford, all while continuing to get full factory support from Ford. Through these years he gained a wealth of experience by working with the top Ford engineers and innovative aftermarket equipment manufacturers in industry standards and practices of engine development and dynamometer testing.

Charlie Morris: Charlie Morris will be hosting book signings and seminars. His two most recent books, “Detroit Muscle” and the Al Joniec book address the Boss cars and engines (302-351-429) in some detail. His previous offering, “How to Rebuild Big Block Ford Engines,” is being re-issued with an entire chapter on the Boss 429 which has been included to replace the FE series chapter. It includes information on never before seen experimental racing parts developed by Mickey Thompson for Ford, along with current rebuild tips and parts sources. His first book, Total Performers, covers the drag racing accomplishments of the Boss engines and the 428 and 429 engines that powered many Mustangs.

Don Farr: Don Farr knows all things Mustang and he’s an author too. Meet Farr and pick up a copy of his new book, “Boss Mustang 50 Years.” Farr is a former editor at Mustang Monthly and not only will he be selling copies of his book, he’ll be signing them too. All of this happens within Building T as part of the Boss 50th display. Further, Farr will host a special seminar called “Boss Mustang 50 Years” on Saturday of event weekend too.

Steve Saxty: After a career spanning thirty years in the car industry - starting out at Ford - and encompassing Mazda, Porsche GB sales and then consulting for the likes of Rolls-Royce, Lotus, McLaren, Lexus, Toyota and GM, Steve has come full circle – back to Ford. His book, “The Cars You Always Promised Yourself,” is effectively a love-letter to the iconic RS cars, XRs, the Capri, and SVE cars that truly capture the imagination, now as much as then. It dives into the last 50 years highlighting the game-changers in Ford to what design has become today with the S550 Mustang, Focus RS, and Ford GT. Peek behind the scenes into a secret world on how the icons were born.

John Clor: John Clor, Ford Performance’s Enthusiast Communications Manager comes to Ford Nationals event weekend! Throughout the weekend John will be connecting with enthusiasts and car clubs to share the latest news from Dearborn! John will also be hosting a Club Leader Meet and Greet on Friday Afternoon in the Seminar Tent and be presenting on the topic of Ford Clubs in the Future on Saturday in the Seminar Tent. Both of these will cover how Ford can help your club as well as give you the enthusiast a direct connection to Ford. The meet and greet and the seminar will also hit on Ford’s all-new Ford Club Connect program, a way for your club to get your word out!

Jake Jerrell: MCA Judge Jake Jerrell will explain the Mustang Club of America’s Occasional and Daily Driven Classes and what the judges look for. He’ll also review ALL the different judging classes in the MCA and even go over Concours judging. He plans to have either an Unrestored Fox Body or Mustang II pulled up near the seminar tent to use in a judging demonstration for attendees.

Scott Hoag and Tony Alonso: Join Tony and Scott throughout the weekend as they take a deep dive into the Mach 1’s history in their new book Engineer + Enthusiast = Excitement. Scott and Tony will host book signings and seminars throughout the weekend and will be located in the Mach 1 50th Anniversary Tent on the Showfield. There are two aspects of the book, one covers the Mach 1, the other spotlights the Bullitt. Books will also be available for sale and guests can talk to the authors and have them sign your book too!

In each instance, access to the grounds yields access to the guests, their seminars, autograph sessions, etc. Complete details on each guest is available via the Ford Nationals portion of www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855. Also online are links to register for the NPD Showfield or buy single day/weekend tickets.

