Spring Carlisle celebrating 45 years

Photo - Carlisle Events

Carlisle, PA – For 45 years the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds has been booming with cars, people and excitement. For Carlisle Event's 45th anniversary the eight weekends a year at Carlisle starts with Spring Carlisle. This event, while the third on the Carlisle Events schedule, jump starts things in Carlisle and runs April 24-28. Spring Carlisle is so massive that it spans five days and two facilities, while hosting 100,000 guests from around the world!

Expect the unexpected…find the hidden gems…the thrill of the hunt, that’s what the automotive flea market at Spring Carlisle is all about. From pre-war car parts, literature and memorabilia to modern day accessories, the weekend offers a little bit of everything.

Walk the grounds at Carlisle to find a car or truck for sale by owner via the car corral or visit the MASSIVE Manufactures Midway. From NOS accessories to custom aftermarket upgrades, garage must haves and more; between the midway and automotive flea market, if you can’t find it at Carlisle, it doesn’t exist!

In conjunction with the five-day Spring Carlisle event, Carlisle Auctions hosts a three-day collector and classic car auction. Growing annually, this auction pushes over 500 consignments across the block and regularly spotlights 100 years of automotive history. From your first classic to an addition to the collection, four-figure sales to six-figures, there is something for everyone with Carlisle Auctions.

To learn more about Spring Carlisle, visit www.CarlisleEvents.com or call 717-243-7855. As it relates to the auction, the Carlisle Auctions team can be found online at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 10 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘N FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

How much is it worth?

Find out in the 2019 Collector Car Price Guide.

Get your copy today!