'Streamlined: Style in Motion' at the Studebaker National Museum

It was a design revolution. The advent of the profession of industrial design combined with wind tunnel testing saw the boxy shapes of the 1920s give way to graceful streamlined silhouettes that spread across the entire industry. Streamlined: Style in Motion features some of the landmark automobiles from this period, including Chrysler’s Airflow, the Cord 810, and the Raymond Loewy-designed 1936 Hupmobile. Headlining the exhibit are a 1937 Delage D8 Aerosport and one of the five 1933 Pierce Arrow Silver show cars. Also featured are a 1935 Stout Scarab and 1948 Tatra T87. This stunning exhibit opened March 2 and will be at the Studebaker National Museum through August 2019.

The Studebaker National Museum is located at 201 Chapin Street in downtown South Bend. It is open Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sunday noon–5pm. For more information call the Museum at (574) 235-9714 or toll free at (888) 391-5600 or visit our website at www.studebakermuseum.org. For an additional cost, visitors can tour the exhibits and Oliver Mansion at The History Museum, which adjoins the Studebaker National Museum.

