Sunset – Carlisle spotlights nearly 100 years of automotive history

Carlisle Auctions

Sunset-Carlisle Auction - November 8-9

Sarasota, FL – As October quickly speeds forward, Carlisle Auctions and the team at the Sunset Automotive Group are rapidly planning a NEW two-day classic and collector car auction hosted at the 6061 Sawyer Loop, Rd. facility in Sarasota, Florida. Over 400 consignments are planned to cross the block in Florida.

Carlisle Auctions will offer up 400+ classics with some of them crossing the block at no reserve, while others are high-end restorations. Low mileage, single owner cars will be part of the lots as well. Highlights of note include a 1949 Chevrolet Suburban restomod, a rare color combo 1957 Corvette, a single family owned 1967 Mercury Cougar Dan Gurney, a single owner 1970 Ford F250, a 1972 Buick GS Stage 1 and a 2010 Aston Martin Rapide with under 10,000 miles on it.

A partnership with Corsa 7 Motorsports from Sarasota will bring a pair of high-end exotics to be on display. Anyone hoping to see first-hand a race prepared 2014 Lamborghini Super Trofeo EVO as well as a Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 003CS; one of just 5 in existence, can do so with their admission to the auction. Each car carries an impressive performance pedigree, having won races domestically as well as internationally.

Carlisle Auctions also makes it easier than ever to bid and buy with total confidence via FREE online bidding. Visit www.CarlisleAuctions.com to register for online bidding, review consignments, bid and more.

In addition, spectators are welcome, with tickets costing $10 daily. Kids 12 and under are free, while all registered buyers or sellers have access included with their credentials.

To learn about Sunset – Carlisle and this all-new event in Sarasota, visit www.CarlisleAuctions.com or call 717-960-6400.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 11 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), the Sunset Auction Facility (Sarasota, FL) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.