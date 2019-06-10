The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm To Feature World’s Oldest Lincoln automobile on July 13th

SOUTH BEND, IN – A 1921 Lincoln “L” Touring car, the world’s oldest Lincoln automobile, will be featured at the 2019 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm. This Lincoln is owned by the Western Reserve Historical Society’s Crawford Auto and Aviation Collection (Cleveland, Ohio), and will be part of the Precise Luxury class featuring Full Classic® Lincoln automobiles.

The Concours at Copshaholm’s Chief Judge is renowned automotive scholar and historian Matt Short. Judging will be French Traditional. The awards ceremony will be narrated by noted automotive raconteur, Bill Rothermel. Special guest at this year’s Concours will be author, historian, and barn-find legend Tom Cotter. The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana. The show field opens to the public at 10am and closes at 4pm. The Pass In Review and Awards ceremony begins at 2:30pm. For more information, visit www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.