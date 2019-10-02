The Elegance at Hershey on Hiatus for 2020

According to a letter posted on the Elegance at Hershey’s Facebook page, the annual concours will not be returning for 2020.

For nine years, the Elegance has been held at the Hotel Hershey in Hershey, Pa., to help fund charities such as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Antique Automobile Club of America and the AACA Library and Research Center. Charitable contributions over the event's past nine years have totaled $1 million, according to the letter.

The concours will apparently go on hiatus due to insufficient charitable donations after the 2019 event. In a September 2019 letter to donors and participants, Chairman Michael J. Rich said the concours has been "guided by the principle that if we could not make a substantial difference to our charities that there would be no reason to exist."

The letter posted to Facebook alludes to possible future plans for the concours after 2020.