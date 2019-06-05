The 'Great Race' June 29-30 details

Vintage cars in "The Great Race" will finish their precision, timed, 2,300-mile journey in Tacoma, Washington on June 30. Car shows, food trucks, tours and other festivities will welcome visitors and the 120 race participants at the final finish line at America's Car Museum in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash., /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage cars will wrap up nine days of a timed, precision endurance journey when The Great Raceconcludes in Tacoma and Pierce County June 29-30.

The public is invited to come watch the final milestones of the epic race that begins in southern California. In Pierce County, drivers will finish the second-to-last leg of the race at LeMay Collections at Marymount, the Northwest's largest private collection of classic vehicles. The following day, they'll race toward the grand finale at America's Car Museum, the largest automotive museum in North America. Each finish location has a slew of additional attractions including Model T rides, food truck fests and local car shows.

Racers are expected to start arriving at the final finish line on June 30, 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. PT at America's Car Museum in Tacoma.

Tacoma and Pierce County welcome the Great Race with the following activities:

June 29 at LeMay Collections, Spanaway

Local car clubs will present a Show & Shine Car Show at the Spanaway facility, about 13 miles south of Tacoma.

Music, food trucks, a beer garden, vendors and more available.

A VIP experience includes a meet-and-greet dinner, a Model T tour of the Marymount grounds and admission to the special VIP area at the race finish.

Details at www.lemaymarymount.org.

June 30 at LeMay – America's Car Museum, Tacoma

The Shine Time Car Show is open to all collectible vehicles (nominal fee). Free admission for spectators.

Food truck festival and beer garden, vendors and more available.

ACM members are invited to a VIP party in Club Auto during the car show.

Details at www.americascarmuseum.org.

June 30 at Dacca Park in Fife

The 13th annual Fife Family Affair Car Show is open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Nearby attractions include the Fife History Museum, and retro diners The Poodle Dog and Pick-Quick Drive-In.

Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty draws vehicles from across the country in a 2,300-mile race from Riverside, California. The Great Race started in 1983 and is open to automobiles through model year 1974.

Visit traveltacoma.com, for lodging options and suggested itineraries.