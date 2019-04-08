The legacy of Essex to be celebrated at national meet July 16-20

2019 marks 100 years of the Essex automobile and the HET Club will be hosting an Essex Centennial at their national meet.

The event is at the Isle Hotel Bettendorf, in Iowa July 16-20, overlooking the scenic Mississippi River. The public is invited, free of charge, to look at the cars and parts (There are some closed events for which paid registration is required.)

For information about the meet, inquiries can be made to organizer Aaron Cooper (you know Aaron and Kathy from the Des Moines concourse) at het2019@hetclub.org