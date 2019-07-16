The passing of Don Sommer, old car hobby champion

From the Packard Proving Grounds FB page:

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Don Sommer. He passed away Monday, July 15.

Don stood tall in the both the Packard community and old car hobby in general. He had numerous accomplishments in his life. He was the President and founder (1972) of American Arrow Corporation. American Arrow manufactures replacement mascots, parts and accessories for classic era vintage cars.

He, along with Dick Teague and other auto enthusiasts, co-founded Meadow Brook Concours d’Elegance (now the Concours d'Elegance of America) to support preservation of Meadow Brook Hall. Don was an active member of the Concours d'Elegance of America board of directors until the time of his passing.

Don was a founding member of Motor City Packards, now the largest region of Packard Automobile Classics. For the past number of years Don was a trustee of the board of the Packard Motor Car Foundation helping to preserve the Packard Proving Grounds in (Utica) Shelby Township, MI.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and the family will announce a memorial service at a later date.