The Wisconsin Automotive Museum speaker series highlights Anita King

Hartford, Wisconsin - The Wisconsin Automotive Museum announced its second event in their speaker series titledDriving Boldly: Women Behind the Wheel, Under the Hood, and in the Fast Lane. This series celebrates the pioneering efforts of women, past and present, in connection with the automotive industry. The event takes place at the Wisconsin Automotive Museum (147 N. Rural St., Hartford, WI, 53027) on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at noon.

Lucianne Boardman's great, great-aunt silent film star Anita King was the first woman to drive solo across America. And she did it in a Kissel made in Hartford, WI! Lucianne will share Anita King's inspiring story as well as her own story of re-enacting Anita's journey with her sisters in 2015 on the 100th anniversary of her voyage. This event is free with museum admission. The speaker series will continue through the spring of 2020. For more information, check out the Wisconsin Automotive Museum on Facebook, email them at info@wisconsinautomuseum.com, or call 262-673-7999.

The museum features the high caliber Kissel automobiles manufactured in Hartford 1906 –1931, making Kissel the second longest car manufacturer in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Automotive Museum currently has 118 vehicles on exhibit including 25 of the fewer than 150 remaining Kissels.

In the fall the museum is open Wednesday – Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday 12 pm to 5 pm.

147 N. Rural Street,

Hartford WI 53027

262-673-7999

wisconsinautomuseum.com