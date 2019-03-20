Thunderbird Appreciation Day May 19th, 2019

Wixom, Michigan -Ford Motor Company produced over 4 million Thunderbirds from 1955 to 2005 but it is still uncommon to see a Thunderbird on the road today, even late models. This is the reason that the Classic Thunderbird Club International (CTCI), Vintage Thunderbird Club International (VTCI) and International Thunderbird Club (ITC) have set the third Sunday in May as “Thunderbird Appreciation Day”; a day Thunderbird owners worldwide are encouraged to get their “T-birds” out into the public so that everyone can enjoy them.

This year, Thunderbird Appreciation Day is Sunday, May 19th.

No formal plans exist on how to celebrate Thunderbird Appreciation Day. Take off solo or gather a flock of Birds together to go someplace where people can view and talk about your Thunderbird. These cars always draw attention!

There is no limit on how to share your Thunderbird with others.

And after you are done sharing your Thunderbird during the day, make sure you share pictures of the day on one of the many Thunderbird social and club sites (some are listed below).

You know how special your Thunderbird is, now it’s time to share it with the world!

Classic Thunderbird Club International (CTCI)

Website https://www.ctci.org/index.php

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Classic-Thunderbird-Club-International-113788211976374/

Vintage Thunderbird Club International

Website http://www.vintagethunderbirdclub.net/club_info.htm

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/VintageThunderbirds/

International Thunderbird Club

Website http://www.intl-thunderbirdclub.com/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/ITC.TBird.Club/