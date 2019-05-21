Tucker Automobile Club of America's 'Tucker Get Together 2019'

Photo - Tucker AutomobileClub of America

Tucker Get Together 2019 - June 15 & 16

Please register now if you plan to attend and share this information with other enthusiasts so that we have a fantastic turnout for the programs that are being offered!

The Tucker Automotive Club of America is looking forward to seeing many Tucker friends during the Tucker Get Together weekend! Here are some details on planned activities during the weekend. Register to attend all the events, or just one, whatever works best for you.

Saturday, June 15, 2019

The annual Museum Car Show, 2nd Chance Auction, and Vendor Flea Market will be in full swing on the grounds surrounding AACA Museum, Inc. You are invited to show your car (No, it doesn't need to be a Tucker.) All makes, models, and years of vehicles are welcome. There will also be a vendor area where spots are available to sell collectible items, parts, or other items. Just bring your tables, tent, or sell out of the back of a vehicle. If you have a car you would like to sell; there is also a Car Corral area. Registration is easy and economical.

More Information on the vehicle classes & awards>>

There will also be a 2nd Chance Auction where donated or consigned items are auctioned, and proceeds go to support the AACA Museum, Inc. operations. You can join the bidding or donate items you no longer need to the Museum to be part of the auction. So you can sell, buy, give or just wander around and enjoy all the activities!

There will also be a special “Tucker Tent” on the grounds where the Tucker movie car will be on view throughout the day. Information on Tucker Club Memberships will be made available. The club is also hoping to add a few mini-programs to this area. Food Trucks will be onsite for you to enjoy breakfast, lunch, or a snack. Visit the website to register cars & vendor spots: https://www.aacamuseum.org/museum-car-show-2/

Here’s a timeline of activities for Saturday:

7:00 AM- 8:00 AM – Vendor Set-Up & Car Corral Car Arrival

8:00 AM- 10:00 AM- Car Show Vehicle Registration Begins – vehicles must arrive by 10:00 AM to be judged.

8:00 AM – Flea Market Vendors Open & Car Corral Open

8:00 AM- 10:30 PM – Auction Preview

9:30 AM – 11:30 PM – Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

10:30 AM – Auction Begins

Lunch – Food Trucks will be available here on the Museum grounds; lunch is on your own.

1:30 PM – Car Show Awards

3:00 – The History & Restoration of Tucker #1044 – Museum Lower Gallery

Presenters: Howard Kroplick, Rob Ida, Mark Lieberman, John Tucker, Jr., and Mike Tucker.

Tucker #1044 will be here on display, and we'll even get to hear it run as part of the program. The focus of the program will be on the history and restoration of Tucker #1044 just before its display at The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Tucker.

TACA Members are FREE

AACA Museum Members - $15

General Public - $30 (includes AACA Museum admission + the program)

Seating is limited, and advance registration is required for this program.

Click here for more details>>

Tucker pre-restoration. Photo - Tucker AutomobileClub of America

Tucker post-restoration. Photo - Tucker AutomobileClub of America

Tucker Talk: The Tin Goose

Sunday, June 16 th

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by a question & answer session

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by a question & answer session Presented by: Mark Lieberman & John Tucker, Jr.

Photo - Bill Jackson

The Tin Goose will be onsite at the Museum for this program! Thank you to The Swigart Museum in Huntingdon.

In June of 1947, Preston Tucker introduced the world to the Tucker automobile by unveiling the prototype, The Tin Goose. The Tin Goose holds a special place in the history of Tucker Automobiles as the very first Tucker that was hand-built as the prototype. The Tin Goose was also innovative in its design, technology and safety features that were not available in other American automobiles at that time. Tucker produced 50 production automobiles, along with the Tin Goose Prototype, of which 47 still exist today.

Learn more about this fascinating car from Tucker historians Mark Lieberman and John Tucker, Jr. (great-grandson of Preston Tucker.

Following the question and answers, feel free to continue to enjoy the AACA Museum galleries, or get a closer look at the Tin Goose.

Seating is limited, and advance registration is required for this program.

TACA Members are FREE

AACA Museum Members - $15

General Public - $30 (includes AACA Museum admission + the program)

Information for your trip plans

Overnight Accommodations

Here’s a link to the Visit Hershey & Harrisburg Visitor’s Bureau website where you can review local hotels, B & B’s, etc. You will typically find that hotels closer to Harrisburg will be more economically priced than those in Hershey, as Hershey is a tourist destination.

https://www.visithersheyharrisburg.org/hotels/

Dining Options:

Here are two places where you can find listings of dining options in and around Hershey, PA.

https://www.visithersheyharrisburg.org/restaurants/

http://www.hersheypa.com/things-to-do/dining/

Area Attractions:

https://www.visithersheyharrisburg.org/things-to-do/

