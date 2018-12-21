Twin Cities Auto Show looking for submissions for 'Project Car Contest'

Minneapolis ---The producers of the Twin Cities Auto Show are seeking entries for its inaugural Project Car Contest. The competition is sponsored by Minnesota Auto Dealers Association Service, Parts & Collision Council (MADA SPCC) and the Twin Cities Auto Show.

Project cars, a popular part of car culture, can be any street legal vehicle that has been altered by the submitter, either an individual or a group. This could be anything from an old classic restored by a father and son duo to an automotive class car project to a brand new “blinged-out” ride with cool accessories, wrap, and a swapped motor.

Entries are now being accepted online at twincitiesautoshow.com/show-info/show-features/projectcar.

Here, the entrant will be asked for details on the vehicle and its transformation, current photos and the story behind their creation. The deadline for entry is February 1, 2019 at 5 p.m.

Entries will be judged on the following criteria:

·creativity;

·fit, finish and quality of the work;

·mechanical enhancements to the vehicle; and

·the story behind the build.

Three finalists will get to display their Project Car at the 2019 Twin Cities Auto Show to be held March 9 – 17 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Auto Show attendees will vote to determine the winner which will be announced on March 15.

In addition to big-time bragging rights, the grand prize winner will receive a trip for two of their choice to either the 2020 Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction or a 2019 NASCAR event.

The 46th Annual Twin Cities Auto Show presented by Speedway, the largest consumer show in the upper Midwest, is produced by the Greater Metropolitan Automobile Dealers Association of Minnesota, Inc. (GMADA).

The Twin Cities Auto Show is your chance to compare more than 600 vehicles from 35+ domestic and imported brands side by side - without driving all over town. This year’s display of vehicles will be the largest in years featuring an estimated $21 million in new vehicles and exhibits.

For information on the Twin Cities Auto Show as well as Project Car Contest rules and regulations, please visit TwinCitiesAutoShow.com.

