Upcoming activities at the California Automobile Museum

This Saturday, April 6 come learn from professional pinstriper, TJ Pagano. This is your chance to get hands-on with the art of pinstriping. they museum will provide the materials and all you have to do is bring some creativity! Tinker Time will start at 11 am and a class for adults will start at 12 pm, although children and adults are welcome in both sessions. Tinker Time is free with admission.

Know Your Car 101 Class

The California Automobile Museum is teaming up with Paul's Automotive in midtown to host a new class called "Know Your Car 101" on April 13th. If you want to learn more about the mechanical basics of your car, this is the class for you! The team over at Phil's garage will walk you through the basics of what they look for when they are doing things like Multipoint inspections. This class is open to anyone 15 years old and up, so it is a great opportunity for young drivers to learn about what makes cars go along with the basics of automotive maintenance.

Know Your Car 101 is a free class and registrations will be accepted until April 12. No registrations will be taken on the day of the class. Sign up now to guarantee your spot. If we have less than five registered participants, the course will be rescheduled.

The Model T Driving class is now open for sign-ups! If you've ever wanted to get behind the wheel of a vintage model T this is your chance. These classes are limited to 8 participants each day and fill up fast. Lunch is included in the class cost. There are currently 3 dates available: May 4, July 31, and September 21. Learn more at www.calautomuseum.org.

Get behind the wheel of a vintage Model A at the Model A Driving class on June 1. This class is limited to 8 students and fills up fast. Registration starts at $85 dollars for museum members and includes a class on Model As, driving instruction, and lunch. Learn more at www.calautomuseum.org

Don't forget to mark your calendar for the Memorial Day Car Show! The show will be honoring service members past and present on May 27 at the museums's annual Memorial Day Car Show. Spectator admission is a $2 donation to a local veterans organization. This is an all makes and models show but has an emphasis on Corvettes and American muscle cars. Car registration starts at $25 for our members and $30 for non-members.

California Automobile Museum

2200 Front St

Sacramento, CA95818-1107