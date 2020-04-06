We'd Buy That! 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V

The big, bodacious beauty was hiding on Craigslist just west of Des Moines, Iowa. It's huge, it's all-original, in great shape, and seems like a pretty good deal with an asking price of $5,000.

According to the seller, the car "is loaded with moonroof, power windows, seats, locks, cruise control, cold AC. Original top in amazing shape and paint shines like new. Previously owned by a couple for 36 years driven to church in Sundays. When we purchased [it , we the] had transmission gone through and resealed at Sta-Rite Transmission and a full tune-up with plugs and distributor. New battery in fall of 2019. Beautiful color that turns heads. We just don’t have time to enjoy the car and decided to let her go. One small rust spot by driver's door. Price is FIRM."

You can check out the ad here